BILLINGS — Montana State Billings women's soccer only had to go across town to nab one member of its 2023 recruiting class as the program announced the signing of Billings Skyview's Ave Roberts on Wednesday.
Roberts, who was a midfielder/forward for the 10-4-1 overall Falcons last season and a four-year letter winner, was the lone in-state talent announced as part of the Yellowjackets' eight-player 2023 class. She'll join three other Billings products on the team in West grads Jillian Hust and Sophie Sievertsen along with former Skyview teammate Taylor Gertsch.
Roberts is additionally acclaimed for her accomplishments as a track athlete, being one of the top sprinters in Class AA last season as both an individual and a member of Skyview's state-qualifying 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams.
"Ave is a player with an incredible amount of upside that we are so excited to keep here in Billings," MSUB coach Stephen Cavallo was quoted as saying in the school's release Wednesday. "She can play a magnitude of different positions in the attacking end. She is one of the fastest kids in Montana and has set multiple school records in track."
The Jackets finished 3-12-4 for 2022, with their season ending with a 1-0 win over Central Washington on Oct. 29.
