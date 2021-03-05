COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The UC Colorado Springs (2-0, 0-0) pitching proved to be too much for MSU Billings (0-6, 0-0) as the Mountain Lions defeated the Yellowjackets in a doubleheader 4-1 and 9-7 on Friday afternoon.
In the opener, Daniel Silva of the Mountain Lions struck out four and walked none while scattering just five hits over seven innings and Jon Sotto allowed only one hit and struck out three in the final two innings.
The Yellowjackets' Daniel Cipriano had a home run in the first inning, while UCCS's Ryan Schmidt finished the game with 3 for 4 hitting and teammate Evan Richards had two RBIs for the Mountain Lions.
In the second game, the Yellowjackets jumped out to an early lead, but by the bottom of the third inning UCCS scored six times to forge ahead 8-7. Walker Rumsey socked a three-run homer during the uprising.
MSUB's Carson Green had a home run and went 3 for 4 hitting with three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Cipriano went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
