ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Montana State Billings was swept in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader on Friday, losing 21-15 and 7-6 at Central Washington University.
The Yellowjackets fell to 4-10 in conference play and 4-18 overall. CWU improved to 5-5 in conference and 7-7 overall.
MSUB pounded out 13 hits in the opener, with Tanner Cantwell hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning.
Will Riley had three hits and three RBIs. Teammate Daniel Cipriano doubled twice and batted in four runs.
CWU stroked 16 hits, including four home runs.
In the second game, the Wildcats scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to rally past the Yellowjackets.
Cantwell provided three hits and two RBIs for MSUB. Justin Lutz and Tanner Parker homered for the Yellowjackets.
Mitch Lesmeister drove in three runs for CWU.
