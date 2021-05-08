BILLINGS — The baseball season for Montana State Billings came to a close Saturday night after losing 12-9 and 3-1 to visiting Central Washington University in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader at Dehler Park.

The Yellowjackets finished their season 10-22 in GNAC play and 10-30 overall. The Wildcats improved to 11-9 in conference and 13-11 overall.

Daniel Cipriano of MSUB hit the 39th home run of his career in the second game, finishing as the program's all-time leader and No. 2 in GNAC history in homers.

Teammate Andrew Schleusner added the 13th home run of his career in Game 1.

In the opener, the Wildcats led 11-2 in the eighth inning before the Yellowjackets pushed home seven runs in the last two innings.

Besides the homer by Schleusner, MSUB's Will Riley, Tanner Cantwell and Tanner Parker doubled.

CWU's Austin Ohland homered and doubled. Michael Copeland doubled twice and Mitch Lesmeister drove in four runs.

The Yellowjackets were held to three hits in the nightcap.

