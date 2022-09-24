DUPONT, Wash. — Golfer Dawson Strobel of Montana State Billings placed second Saturday at the Saint Martin's Invitational. which wrapped up Saturday at The Home Course.
Strobel shot 139 (66-73) to finish second to Simon Fraser's Aidan Goodfellow, who finished at 138 (68-70).
Strobel tied for the tournament high with his 10 birdies over the 36 holes.
His 66 on Friday was the lowest round by a Yellowjacket men's golfer since 2016. His 139 is tied for the second-lowest in MSUB history.
Simon Fraser won the team title at 569 (287-282). MSUB was sixth at 588 (295-293).
There were 14 schools competing.
MSUB's Paul O'Neil and Carson Garner tied for 29th individually at 149.
