PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Making history on Monday morning at the PGA National Resort Golf Course, Garrett Woodin became the first Montana State University Billings men’s golfer to compete at the NCAA Division II Championships.
Woodin fired a first-round score of 7-over-par 79 on the par-72, 7,051-yard course, and is in a tie for 45th place among the field of 84 competitors.
“I felt like I played really solid for the first 14 holes,” Woodin said in a press release. “The last four holes are incredibly tough and they just maximize any errors you make. I expect to play well (Tuesday) and just try to get more comfortable on the course each day.”
One of four individuals nationwide to qualify for the event, Woodin’s day started on a positive note with a birdie on the par-4, 365-yard first hole. The senior from Billings counteracted three bogeys with three birdies, and settled for a 2-over 38 over the first nine holes of the day.
Woodin made a birdie on the par-5, 525-yard 10th hole, and kept his scorecard at 1-over through the first 14 holes of the day. He battled through a tough stretch of four holes to finish his first round at the event, and managed to break the 80 mark on the championship course layout.
In addition to his birdies to start each set of nine holes, Woodin’s round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-3, 171-yard fifth hole where he hit his tee shot to 15 feet and sank the putt. Perhaps his shot of the day came on the par-4, 427-yard eighth hole, where he drained a 50-foot birdie putt from the front of the green after muscling a drive into the wind.
Santiago De La Fuente of Arkansas Tech University and Ian Trebilcock of Washburn University are tied for first place after each shooting a 1-under 71 on Monday.
