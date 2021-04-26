BILLINGS — Senior Beau Ackerman of Montana State Billings was selected Monday as the track athlete of the week by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Ackerman finished first in the javelin over the weekend at the historic Drake Relays in Iowa. He topped a field of 12 competitors with his winning throw of 216 feet, three inches.
He broke his own school record earlier this season with a throw of 232-11 on April 1 at the Yellowjacket Open. Ackerman has already qualified for the NCAA national championship meet in May.
