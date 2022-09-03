MSU Billings vs. UC Colorado Springs

MSU Billings’ Matthew Wilkinson (4) heads the ball during the MSU Billings Yellowjackets’ game against the UC Colorado Springs Mountain Lions at Yellowjacket Field in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men's soccer lost to University of Colorado-Colorado Springs 3-0 Saturday at Yellowjacket Field in the final match of the seventh annual Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger.

The winning Mountain Lions (2-1-1) scored twice in the final four minutes of the first half and added a third goal in the closing five minutes of the second.

The Yellowjackets dropped to 0-2 on the young season.

Lars Walczyk, Abe Lopez and Kolby Raineri scored the goals for UCCS.

