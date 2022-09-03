BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men's soccer lost to University of Colorado-Colorado Springs 3-0 Saturday at Yellowjacket Field in the final match of the seventh annual Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger.
The winning Mountain Lions (2-1-1) scored twice in the final four minutes of the first half and added a third goal in the closing five minutes of the second.
The Yellowjackets dropped to 0-2 on the young season.
Lars Walczyk, Abe Lopez and Kolby Raineri scored the goals for UCCS.
