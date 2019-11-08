SAN DIEGO — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team began the 2018-19 season with a 77-73 nonconference win over Fresno Pacific in overtime.
Fresno Pacific led by as many as eight points in the first half and were up 38-37 at halftime.
Tyler Green hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to put MSUB up 67-64. Raine McKeython drained a 3 as time expired to send the game into OT.
The Yellowjackets trailed 71-67 early in overtime but went on a 10-2 run to end the game.
MSUB's Brendan Howard led all players with points (22) and plus-minus (+18) while shooting 9-of-16 from the floor and grabbing five rebounds. Psalm Maduakor had 11 points (5-of-9 on field goals) and 12 rebounds, Green scored 16 points (5-of-15) and Clarence Daniels added 15 points (6-of-13) and seven rebounds.
Aamondae Coleman led FPU with 18 points (7-of-16), and Spencer Heimerdinger added 13 points (5-of-9) and 12 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.