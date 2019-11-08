SAN DIEGO — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team began the 2018-19 season with a 77-73 nonconference win over Fresno Pacific in overtime. 

Fresno Pacific led by as many as eight points in the first half and were up 38-37 at halftime.

Tyler Green hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to put MSUB up 67-64. Raine McKeython drained a 3 as time expired to send the game into OT.

The Yellowjackets trailed 71-67 early in overtime but went on a 10-2 run to end the game.

MSUB's Brendan Howard led all players with points (22) and plus-minus (+18) while shooting 9-of-16 from the floor and grabbing five rebounds. Psalm Maduakor had 11 points (5-of-9 on field goals) and 12 rebounds, Green scored 16 points (5-of-15) and Clarence Daniels added 15 points (6-of-13) and seven rebounds.

Aamondae Coleman led FPU with 18 points (7-of-16), and Spencer Heimerdinger added 13 points (5-of-9) and 12 rebounds.

