BILLINGS — The league-leading Montana State Billings men's soccer team was selected Monday as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's team of the week.
The Yellowjackets (6-4-1, 3-1-0) used a pair of road victories against Saint Martin's 5-1 and Seattle Pacific 1-0 last week to move into first place.
MSUB will play at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against No. 23-ranked Simon Fraser at Yellowjacket Field.
The Yellowjackets rank second in the conference in goals scored with 18.
