PORTLAND, Ore. — Hannah Collins and Taryn Shelley of Montana State Billings have been selected to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball preseason team.

Collins, a junior guard from Great Falls, averaged a team-high 14.8 points and 3.4 assists a game last season, earning second-team all-GNAC honors. She also made 84.2 percent of her free throws, seventh-best for a single-season in program history. 

Shelley, a sophomore center from Shoreline, Washington, averaged 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds a game. She earned all-GNAC honorable mention honors and was a finalist for GNAC Freshman of the Year. Shelley had 48 blocked shots, eighth-most in MSUB single-season history.

Alexis Pana of Central Washington was selected the GNAC preseason player of the year.

