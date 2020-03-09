BILLINGS — Senior first baseman Tanner Cantwell of Montana State Billings has been selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's player of the week in baseball.

Cantwell, who is from Eugene, Oregon, batted 7 for 12 with two home runs, six runs batted in, four doubles and three runs scored during two games at Saint Martin's in Washington over the weekend.

He has a .367 batting average this season and a .700 slugging percentage.

