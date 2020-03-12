PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second time this season, a Montana State University Billings baseball player has earned West Region player of the week honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

Montana State Billings senior first baseman Tanner Cantwell led the Yellowjackets with a .583 batting average, going 7 for 12 with three runs, six RBI, four doubles and two home runs. He compiled a .615 on-base percentage and a 1.417 slugging percentage in three games at Saint Martin’s.

Teammate Daniel Cipriano earned West Region player of the week on Feb. 27.

