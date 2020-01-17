FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Taylor Cunningham made a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left in regulation to lift the Montana State Billings women's basketball team to a 70-68 win at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Cunningham shot her 3 from the right side of the arc, about four seconds after Jocelyn Gandara gave the Nanooks a 68-67 lead with a layup. The game-winner was the Cunningham's only field goal of the game (1 of 3 on 3s, 0 of 1 on 2s, 3 of 4 on free throws).
The Yellowjackets improved to 9-7 overall and 4-3 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, while Alaska Fairbanks fell to 6-11 and 1-7.
MSUB sophomore Taryn Shelley led all players with 27 points. She shot 12 of 13 from the field, 0 of 1 from 3 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and she grabbed seven rebounds. Freshman and Billings West graduate TyLee Manuel added 11 points (4 of 4 from the field) and a game-high nine rebounds.
MSUB led 36-34 at halftime and trailed 56-50 going into the final quarter.
