BILLINGS — Hailee Gregerson of Montana State Billings hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday afternoon to lift the Yellowjackets to a 13-12 victory over Central Washington in the opening game of a GNAC doubleheader at Avitus Group Stadium.

The visiting Wildcats bounced back to win the nightcap, 12-4 in a six-inning game.

The split improved MSUB to 1-3 in league and 4-12 overall. CWU is 3-1 and 7-7.

In addition to Gregerson's heroics, teammate Brittanee Fisher hit a pair of three-run home runs in the opener as MSUB rallied from 4-0 and 12-7 deficits. Fisher batted 4 for 5 with six RBIs in the doubleheader.

Gregerson added a second home run in the second game. Marin Penney and Sidney Pollard also hit home runs for the Yellowjackets.

CWU's Theresa Moyle went 5 for 9 on the day, with a pair of three-run HRs and seven RBIs. 

