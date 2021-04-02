BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The women's softball team from Montana State Billings lost a pair of 3-1 games Friday and also triumphed 6-4 while competing in a rare Great Northwest Athletic Conference tripleheader at Western Washington.
The Yellowjackets are now 2-5 in league games and 6-17 overall. The Vikings are 14-5 overall and 5-2 in league.
In the nightcap, MSUB rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out the win, its first on the road this season.
Brittanee Fisher homered twice for the Yellowjackets, including a two-run shot in the seventh. She also homered in the second inning.
Fisher, Hailee Gregerson, Allie Hughes and Skyler Jenkins had two hits apiece for MSUB.
Julia Qualteri (2-6) was the winning pitcher for the Yellowjackets.
In the opening game, Taylor Anderson had two hits for MSUB. She added another hit and an RBI in the second game.
The Yellowjackets were limited to five hits in the first two games.
Alyssa Etheridge (2-3) and Jenna Kister (2-4) pitched complete games for the Yellowjackets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.