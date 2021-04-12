BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings softball team swept Western Oregon University in walk-off fashion on Sunday, using a seventh-inning single and a sacrifice fly to beat the Wolves 5-4 and 7-6 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader at Avitus Group Stadium.
Taylor Anderson's single finished off a six-run seventh inning rally for the Yellowjackets in Sunday's second game, in which MSUB trailed 6-1.
The Yellowjackets won the opening game on Marin Penney's walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
The two wins gave MSUB (9-19, 5-7) its first series win of the 2021 season.
Hailee Gregerson hit her fifth home run of the season in Game 1, while Brie Frazier went 6 for 8 and Penney 4 for 6 in the doubleheader.
Haley Couch (1-4) and Julia Qualteri (4-6) were the winning pitchers for MSUB.
