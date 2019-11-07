BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — A penalty kick by Guiliana Zaurrini with 23 seconds to play lifted Simon Fraser University over Montana State Billings 2-1 Thursday night in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer.

The visiting Yellowjackets (5-9-2, 4-7-0) had tied the match in the 83rd minute on a goal by Haylee Gunter. Earlier in the evening, MSUB was eliminated from postseason contention after a victory by Central Washington secured the final spot in the GNAC Tournament.

Simon Fraser (2-12-1, 2-9-0) took the lead 1-0 in the 14th minute on a goal by Jenieva Musico.

MSUB will play at Saint Martin's University on Saturday in Lacey, Washington.

