PUEBLO, Colo. — The women's golf team from Montana State Billings placed eighth Sunday at the conclusion of the two-day El Cheapo Classic at Walking Stick Golf Course.

There were 14 schools competing.

MSUB shot a 670 (334-336) for the two rounds. Colorado Mesa University placed first at 620 (312-308).

MSUB's top finisher Tierney Messmer tied for 27th at 166 (83-83). Teammates Avery Gill tied for 31st at 167 (82-85) and Kinsey Irvin tied for 33rd at 168 (85-83).

Alpine Hickstein of Chadron State College was the medalist at 150 (70-80) in the field of 77 players.

