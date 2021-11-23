PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior right-side hitter Bayli Monck was named first-team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference on Tuesday, while Yellowjackets senior middle blocker Joelle Mahowald was named honorable mention.
It is Monck's second-straight first-team selection and Mahowald's first all-league nod. It's the first time since 2016 that multiple Yellowjackets made the all-conference team.
A first-team All-GNAC selection in 2019, Monck was consistently one of the league's most effective hitters during her record-breaking senior season. Monck not only led MSUB in kills in 15 of the 28 matches, but also became the fifth player in program history to accumulate over 1,000 career kills and 1,000 digs this season.
Amongst all GNAC players, Monck ranked fourth in kills (3.51) and points per set (4.03), plus cracked the conference's top 20 in digs with 2.87 per set. Monck finished her MSUB career ranked first in sets played (464), sixth in kills (1,242), eighth in total blocks (276), 10th in digs (1,052) and tied for eighth in service aces (85).
Mahowald ranked eighth in the conference in hitting percentage (.284) and was tied for 10th at 1.0 blocks per set. She led the team with 95 total blocks, 74 block assists and 21 solo blocks, plus she ranked third on the team with 225 kills.
