PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior Beau Ackerman is the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's track and field athlete of the year, the GNAC announced Monday.
Ackerman, a javelin thrower, is the first-ever MSUB athlete to earn a GNAC track athlete of the year honor, according to an MSUB press release.
At the NCAA Division II outdoor championships last month, Ackerman recorded a throw of 231 feet, 10 inches to finish fourth in the nation among D-II men's javelin throwers. The throw made him an All-American for the second time in his college career.
Ackerman earned his second GNAC javelin title on May 15 with a mark of 233-7, which broke the conference championship meet record. Only Alaska Anchorage's Cody Parker has a better javelin throw than Ackerman in GNAC history (255-10).
Ackerman is the Yellowjackets' javelin record holder.
“It has been an incredible season for Beau and he has excelled in the big moments,” MSUB track coach Jonathan Woehl said in a press release. “He has put in so much work over the years, so it is special to have all his efforts recognized with this honor. This award is also outstanding for our program. Beau has been a great leader and an example for his teammates, and I hope more will be following his lead.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.