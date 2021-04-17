POCATELLO, Idaho — Bryce Olson of Montana State Billings won the triple jump Saturday at the Idaho State University Bengal Invitational.
Olson triumphed with a season-best mark of 43 feet, seven inches.
He also was also part of MSUB's 400-meter relay team, which placed third. Mason Schram, Payden Lynn and Rahkei Eyer also ran legs as the Yellowjackets notched a season-best time of 42.98 seconds.
Ase Ackerman placed eighth in a field of 19 runners while logging a personal best of 15 minutes, 26.10 seconds in the 5-kilometer race.
Isaiah Girard of MSUB finished fourth in the high jump at 6-6.25. Lynn placed eighth in the javelin at 170-8.
MSUB's Kailee Stoppel placed 10th in the 3,000-meter women's steeplechase with a clocking of 11:53.78. That time bettered her personal record by 43 seconds.
Kendall Lynn of the Yellowjackets was sixth in the women's triple jump with a season-best mark of 36-7.5.
