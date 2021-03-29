BILLINGS — Senior outfielder Hailee Gregerson of Montana State Billings was selected Monday as the softball player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Gregerson, who is from Park City, hit four home runs and had a team-leading 10 RBIs during the Yellowjackets' six games last week. She batted .389 (7 for 18) and also led MSUB in runs scored with seven.

The Yellowjackets (5-15, 1-3) will be playing a four-game series at Western Washington University this weekend.

