SPEARFISH, S.D. — Isaiah Girard of Montana State Billings won the high jump at last weekend's Yellow Jacket Spring Open hosted by Black Hills State University.

Girard topped a field of nine competitors, winning with a leap of 6-feet, 6.75- inches. He owns the MSUB school record at 6-9.75.

MSUB's Kendall Lynn placed fourth in the triple jump, but her jump of 36-7.75 is the second-longest mark in school history. The top mark of 37-0.5 was set by Shaniah Schwend.

Joleen Pollat placed third out of 22 competitors in the shot put with a heave of 41-0.25. That mark ranks the freshman third in MSUB history behind Leeza Henry (47-2.5) and Anica Knispel (46-0.75).

Tags

Load comments