DICKINSON, N.D. — Montana State Billings’ Kendall Lynn broke the school record in the triple jump Thursday at the Dickinson State Last Chance meet.

Lynn’s school record was a leap of 37-8¾ feet, as she shattered the mark of 37-½ set by Shaniah Schwend during the 2018 season. The mark was good for third place in the event.

MSUB’s Taylor Stringari prevailed in the women’s hammer throw with a distance of 156-7. On the men’s side, Bryce Olson won the triple jump with a season-best mark of 45-7.

The Yellowjackets will prepare for the 2021 GNAC Outdoor Championships, scheduled for May 14-15 in Monmouth, Oregon.

Meanwhile, a trio of Rocky Mountain College competitors won at the meet. Mei-Li Stevens captured the women's 5,000 meters with a time of 19:20.40.

RMC's George Beddow captured the men's steeplechase in 10:43.13, and teammate Jackson Wilson won the men's 5,000 in 15:39.45.

Tags

Load comments