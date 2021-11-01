BILLINGS — Madisan Chavez of Montana State Billings has qualified for the Women's Collegiate Triathlon National Championships.
The sophomore from Crow Agency, earned her spot by placing 17th in the NCAA Division II ranks and 44th overall during the NCAA National Qualifier in St. George, Utah, on Saturday.
The national championships will be held on Nov. 13 at Tempe Town Lake in Tempe, Arizona.
Chavez covered the St. George course in one hour, 22 minutes and six seconds. The competition included swimming, cycling and running.
After the race results were calculated, Chavez ranked fifth among Division II at-large qualifiers for nationals.
Drury's Jayme Vermaas was the top Division II finisher at 1:09.10.
University of San Francisco's Kira Gupta-Baltazar (1:04.31) and Gillian Cridge (1:04.52) finished 1-2 overall.
