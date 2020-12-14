BILLINGS — Scott Forster, who spent the past two seasons as an women's soccer coach at Montana State Billings, has been hired to lead a new women's soccer program at Bluefield State College in West Virginia.
NCAA Division II Bluefield State announced the addition of 12 varsity sports to its athletic department last August. Over the weekend, Forster was one of five new head coaches announced by the East Coast Athletic Conference (ECAC) school.
“I have loved my time at MSUB and it was always going to have to be something special for me to step away from working with these players, coaches, and the exciting future that the program is destined for,” Forster said in a press release. “I want to thank Coach (Stephen) Cavallo for his wisdom, direction, and friendship. Joining Bluefield State is an amazing opportunity with the chance to establish, shape, and grow a program from the ground up. It is exciting and inspirational to be creating history there as the first-ever women’s soccer coach. I will be working hard every day to support young people on and off the field. While I apply myself to this new challenge, part of my heart will forever be a Yellowjacket.”
Forster also spent a season as a volunteer assistant coach with the Yellowjacket men in 2018.
He will begin his duties at Bluefield State College immediately, and MSUB will work towards filling the women’s soccer assistant coach vacancy in the coming weeks, MSUB said in a press release.
