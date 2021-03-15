BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' Skylar Reed and Maddi Vigil were singled out Monday as the Yellowjackets swept the Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week awards in volleyball.
Reed was recognized as the offensive player of the week, while Vigil took home defensive player of the week honors.
They helped MSUB post wins last week against Rocky Mountain College, University of Mary and Black Hills State.
Reed averaged 3.93 kills per set and totaled 55 in the three matches.
Vigil averaged 4.15 digs per set and had 54 in the three matches. The senior now has 1,055 digs in her four-year career, ranking her No. 8 in program history.
This is the first GNAC player of the week honor for both players. This is also the first time in program history that MSUB has swept the weekly honors in volleyball.
