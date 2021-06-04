BILLINGS — Becoming the fourth All-American in program history, Montana State University Billings baseball senior Will Riley was an honorable mention selection by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association for the 2021 spring season.
Riley led the Yellowjackets with a .401 batting average this spring, becoming the third player in school history to eclipse the .400 mark over the course of an entire season. His 63 hits, 16 doubles, and 104 total bases were the most in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
His seven home runs and 33 RBIs were third-most on the team, and he stole three bases while scoring a team-high 42 runs.
Riley joined Daniel Cipriano, Kaleo Johnson, and Brody Miller as the fourth player in MSUB baseball history to earn All-America recognition.
