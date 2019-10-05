BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Zoe Milburn scored four goals as No. 17-ranked Western Washington rolled past Montana State Billings 8-0 win women's soccer on Saturday.

The Vikings (7-2, 3-0) scored two goals in the first half and added six in the second half. Estera Levinte also had two goals for WWU.

Milburn scored two goals in each half. She is the second GNAC player to score four goals in a game and first to score four goals against a conference opponent.

The Vikings out-shot the Yellowjackets 28-6 and 15-2 for shots on goal.

