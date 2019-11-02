BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Kayleigh Harper and Gabby Gunterman each had 13 kills as No. 6-ranked Western Washington swept Montana State Billings in GNAC volleyball Saturday night.

The Vikings (21-1, 13-1) won 25-21, 25-15, 25-20.

Maddi Vigil had eight kills, eight digs and 1.5 blocks for the Yellowjackets (7-17, 4-10). Hannah Hashbarger finished with 29 assists while Bayli Monck and Marissa Logozzo each had nine digs.

MSUB returns home to host Northwest Nazarene (Thursday) and Central Washington (Saturday this week at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

