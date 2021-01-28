BILLINGS — Three-hundred thirty long days have passed since the Montana State Billings women’s basketball team played a competitive game — and the angst the team has felt in the meantime could never have been predicted or planned for.
Through it all the Yellowjackets maintained their resolve. And now the time has finally arrived for them to return to the court as they welcome Lewis-Clark State for two contests this weekend, the first of which is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The outing is part of a 10-game itinerary Yellowjackets coach Kevin Woodin has cobbled together since a COVID-19-caused moratorium on scheduling was lifted by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference earlier this month.
MSUB opted out of participating in formal GNAC men’s and women’s basketball schedules in November because of coronavirus concerns, and until recently the feasibility of playing any games at all remained unclear.
Fans will not be allowed to attend due to the GNAC’s no-spectator rule, but the opportunity to compete is nonetheless being welcomed with open arms.
“It feels great,” Woodin said. “The end of last week was the first time we got to practice with a full squad since basically mid-November. We took those 50 days off from before Thanksgiving until Jan. 11.
“Obviously it’s a very weird situation, but the last few days have been wonderful to get the team back on the court. This week, just starting to game-plan and scout and work on substitution patterns and the things we want to do as coaches and players, it’s been a lot of fun.”
Because he hasn’t been able to truly size up his team in nearly an entire calendar year, Woodin’s aim is to keep things fairly light on Friday. He plans to treat it like a normal game, but also wants to play everyone.
The Yellowjackets don’t have any seniors. Junior post Taryn Shelley, who began her career in the Pac-12 at Washington State, is perhaps the team’s most significant veteran player. Danielle Zahn started a handful of games in 2019-20, and fellow sophomore guard Shayla Montague is another top returner with plenty of starting experience, though she isn’t expected to play due to a sprained ankle.
Otherwise, Woodin looks forward to getting a good look at the other underclassmen that make up the roster — as well as junior college transfers Skylar Patton, a junior guard from Houston, Texas, and Carriann Kunkel, a junior forward who played high school basketball in Hamilton.
“We have a very young team with lots of inexperienced players.” Woodin said. “There’s going to be that combination of nervousness and excitement, and sometimes that’s not a great combination if you can’t handle those nerves.
“There’s no pressure on us to win this game or to play really well. I just want them to have a lot of fun. Now, we want to work as hard as we can and execute better as the game goes, but I haven’t had the chance to evaluate my players — we haven’t had many five-on-five situations since early November. It will be nice to have video of our own team as well as an opponent. It’s a great opportunity to play some basketball.”
The opponent is no slouch for NCAA Division II MSUB.
Lewis-Clark State, a team from Lewiston, Idaho, and formerly of the Frontier Conference, comes in as the No. 23-ranked team in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll. The Warriors’ record is 6-3.
L-C State is led by Columbia Falls product Kiara Burlage, a 6-foot senior forward who is averaging 17.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the floor.
“She’s such a versatile player and so athletic. She’s had a great career there,” Woodin said.
The Warriors are coached by Brian Orr, now in his 20th season leading the program. Orr has deep Montana ties as a native of Livingston, and has previous experience coaching at the high school level at Joplin-Inverness, Simms and Lewistown.
Orr is a graduate of MSUB (then known as Eastern Montana College) and served on the Yellowjackets’ women’s basketball staff from 1996-99. He also was an assistant at Montana State in Bozeman and was also previously the head coach at the University of Great Falls (now Providence).
