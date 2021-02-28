GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Estevan De La O was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to break a tie and New Mexico Highlands University dealt Montana State Billings a 16-15 setback in college baseball on Saturday.
The three-hour, 41-minute game began with a combined 10 runs in the first inning and ended with both teams scoring three times in the ninth.
Both clubs used four pitchers. The victors clubbed 18 hits and MSUB 11.
The Jackets committed four errors and New Mexico Highlands had two.
Sam Powers led MSUB, batting 3 of 5, including a home run, with two runs and three RBIs.
Daniel Cipriano and Chris Arpan also hit round-trippers for MSUB. Aiden McNichol homered for the winners.
The Jackets dropped to 0-4. New Mexico Highlands improved to 2-2.
