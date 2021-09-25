DUPONT, Wash. — Wyoming transfer Liam Clancy was the top finisher for the Montana State Billings men’s golf team at the Saint Martin’s Invitational on Saturday at The Home Course.

Clancy, a Billings Central graduate, finished the three-round tournament with an overall score of 219 (73-74-72) to tie for 17th place. The Yellowjackets took sixth in the team standings with a three-day total of 885.

MSUB’s Caleb Trost tied for 26th place, posting a three-round total of 222. Teammate Riley Lawrence was one stroke behind Trost, finishing in 32nd with a three-round mark of 223.

Keita Okada of Hawaii Pacific beat Conrad Brown of Western Washington in a one-hole playoff for the title, after the two players tied for first place each finishing with scores of 7-under-par 209. WWU won the team title with a total of 850.

Tags

Load comments