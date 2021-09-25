DUPONT, Wash. — Wyoming transfer Liam Clancy was the top finisher for the Montana State Billings men’s golf team at the Saint Martin’s Invitational on Saturday at The Home Course.
Clancy, a Billings Central graduate, finished the three-round tournament with an overall score of 219 (73-74-72) to tie for 17th place. The Yellowjackets took sixth in the team standings with a three-day total of 885.
MSUB’s Caleb Trost tied for 26th place, posting a three-round total of 222. Teammate Riley Lawrence was one stroke behind Trost, finishing in 32nd with a three-round mark of 223.
Keita Okada of Hawaii Pacific beat Conrad Brown of Western Washington in a one-hole playoff for the title, after the two players tied for first place each finishing with scores of 7-under-par 209. WWU won the team title with a total of 850.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.