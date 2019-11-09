MONMOUTH, Ore. — Nikki Aiken and Ronald Venema turned in the strongest performances for Montana State Billings Saturday at the NCAA Division II West Region cross country championships.
Aiken placed 106th with a clocking of 22 minutes, 39.5 seconds. The winner was Alaska Anchorage's Emmah Chelimo, who covered the 6,000 meters at Ash Creek Preserve in 20:22.4.
Venema ran 10,000 meters in 33:06.2 and placed 136th. The winning time was turned in by Josh Litwiller of Cal State San Marcus at 29:54.4.
Chico State swept the men's and women's team titles. MSUB placed 28th out of 28 men's teams and the Yellowjacket women were 27th out of 27 teams.
MSUB's Kailee Stopped placed 155th among the women (23:55.8). On the men's side, Carson Jessop of the Yellowjackets was 146th at 33:17.4.
