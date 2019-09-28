MINNEAPOLIS — Nikki Aiken and Ronald Venema were the top finishers for the Montana State Billings cross country teams at the Roy Griak Invitational on Saturday.
Aiken finished 49th for the Yellowjacket women, running the 6k course in 23:55.5. Venema was 97th for the men, running the 8k in 29:12.8.
The MSUB men were 21st out of 28 teams and the women were 31st out of 32 teams.
Augusta of South Dakota swept the team championships. Steve Brown of Sioux Falls won the men's race in 25:03 and Mary's Ida Narbuvoll won the women's race in 21:24.5.
Aiken was followed by Kailee Stoppel (158th, 26:12.5), Sierra Durbin (195th, 27:30.8), Miranda Livingston (213th, 29:10.5) and Rachel Hiner (218th, 31:43.2).
Following Venema were Bryant Edgerton (116th, 28:32), Ase Ackerman (121st, 28:43.31), Carson Jessop (135th, 29:07) and Logan Straus (141st, 29:24.5).
