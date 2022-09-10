BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Olivia Fairchild and Calley Heilborn had 10 kills apiece Saturday night as No. 11 Western Washington swept Montana State Billings 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 in GNAC women's volleyball.

Western Washington improved to 2-0 in conference and 7-3 overall. The Yellowjackets fell to 0-2 and 6-3.

Jahsita Fa'ali'i led MSUB with 11 kills. Teammate Christine Funk had 15 digs.

Heilborn also had 10 digs for WWU to register a double-double.

