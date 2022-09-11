BELLINGHAM, Wash. — No. 11 Western Washington swept past Montana State Billings, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17, on Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball.
The Vikings improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the GNAC. The Yellowjackets dropped to 6-3, 0-2.
For the Yellowjackets, Jahsita Fa’ali’i had 11 kills. Christine Funk helped keep the ball in play for the Jackets with 15 digs, and Hannah Hayden and Lily Gentz tied for the team lead in blocks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.