BELLINGHAM, Wash. — No. 11 Western Washington swept past Montana State Billings, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17, on Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball.

The Vikings improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the GNAC. The Yellowjackets dropped to 6-3, 0-2.

For the Yellowjackets, Jahsita Fa’ali’i had 11 kills. Christine Funk helped keep the ball in play for the Jackets with 15 digs, and Hannah Hayden and Lily Gentz tied for the team lead in blocks.

