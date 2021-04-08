BILLINGS — Four players notched goals for Northwest Nazarene in the Nighthawks' 4-0 shutout of Montana State Billings in women's soccer Thursday at Yellowjacket Field.

Kailyn LaBrosse and Carolyn Moravec scored in the first half and McKenzie Buell and Makayla Roggow (on a penalty kick) each found the net in the second half for 13th-ranked NW Nazarene. Moravec also had an assist.

MSU Billings managed just one shot on goal against goalie Alexis Montoya.

The Yellowjackets (3-5) finish their spring schedule Sunday when they host Carroll College.

