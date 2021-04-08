BILLINGS — Four players notched goals for Northwest Nazarene in the Nighthawks' 4-0 shutout of Montana State Billings in women's soccer Thursday at Yellowjacket Field.
Kailyn LaBrosse and Carolyn Moravec scored in the first half and McKenzie Buell and Makayla Roggow (on a penalty kick) each found the net in the second half for 13th-ranked NW Nazarene. Moravec also had an assist.
MSU Billings managed just one shot on goal against goalie Alexis Montoya.
The Yellowjackets (3-5) finish their spring schedule Sunday when they host Carroll College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.