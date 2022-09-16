BILLINGS — Eve Stephens swung at a mark of .538 with 15 kills to lead the No. 14 University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball team to a three-set triumph over Montana State University Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. 

The Seawolves won the contest 25-16, 25-17, 25-17. 

Alaska Anchorage, which entered the match leading NCAA Division II in attack percentage at .307, came as advertised swinging at a mark of .359 in the one-sided affair. Stephens made just one attack error among her 26 attempts, adding to her GNAC all-time career record kill total of 1,645. UAA improved to 13-1 on the season and moved to a perfect 3-0 in conference matches. MSUB fell to 6-4, 0-3.

Freshman Caty Havekost and junior Olivia Schwartz paced the Yellowjackets with nine kills each, with Schwartz hitting a career-best .350 among her 20 attack attempts. Hannah Hashbarger finished the match with 19 assists, and Christine Funk added nine digs in the three-set affair. 

The Jackets host Alaska Saturday at 1 p.m. at Alterowitz.

Tags

Load comments