GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The No. 18 Colorado Mesa men's soccer team built a four-goal advantage en route to a 5-1 victory over Montana State Billings Thursday.
Five different players scored goals for Colorado Mesa (3-1-0).
Ryan Hanley scored the Jackets' goal at the 68:49 mark on an assists from Jeremie Briquet.
The Jackets fell to 0-3-0 with the loss.
Overall, Colorado Mesa totaled 16 shots, with eight coming in each half. MSUB had six shots, all of which were in the second half.
A physical end to the game saw multiple MSUB players booked with cards. Four cards were awarded in the final 25 minutes of play, including a straight red card for Edgar Ramirez.
The Yellowjackets finished the game with just 10 men on the field. Goalkeeper Jeremi Campagnolo finished with two saves for the Yellowjackets.
MSUB will play again in its second game of Colorado Mesa’s Kickoff Weekend on Saturday against Fort Lewis College.
