GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Montana State Billings baseball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader against No. 5 Colorado Mesa on Friday at Suplizio Field.
The Yellowjackets hit four home runs in the first game, a 15-11 CMU victory. Leadoff hitter Will Riley homered for the second consecutive game as part of a 4-for-5 performance at the plate. Tanner Parker also homered a had two hits. MSUB pitchers allowed 12 hits and five walks. Mesa's Haydn McGeary doubled, homered and drove in three runs.
CMU won the second game 17-5, as Jordan Stubbings had two doubles and four RBIs. The Jackets struck out nine times against winning pitcher Trevin Reynolds, though Tanner Cantwell finished with a double and a home run for MSUB.
The Yellowjackets face New Mexico Highlands at Suplizio Field on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.