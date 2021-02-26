GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Montana State Billings baseball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader against No. 5 Colorado Mesa on Friday at Suplizio Field.

The Yellowjackets hit four home runs in the first game, a 15-11 CMU victory. Leadoff hitter Will Riley homered for the second consecutive game as part of a 4-for-5 performance at the plate. Tanner Parker also homered a had two hits. MSUB pitchers allowed 12 hits and five walks. Mesa's Haydn McGeary doubled, homered and drove in three runs.

CMU won the second game 17-5, as Jordan Stubbings had two doubles and four RBIs. The Jackets struck out nine times against winning pitcher Trevin Reynolds, though Tanner Cantwell finished with a double and a home run for MSUB.

The Yellowjackets face New Mexico Highlands at Suplizio Field on Saturday.

