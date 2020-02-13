BILLINGS — No. 8 Alaska Anchorage pulled away from Montana State Billings 83-69 on Thursday in GNAC women's basketball at Alterowitz Gym.

Safiyyah Yasin's 22 points led the first-place Seawolves, who have already clinched a berth in the postseason league tournament. Yazmeen Goo added 15 points.

MSUB (12-12, 7-8 GNAC) hit 11 3-pointers, five by Jeanann Lemelin, but otherwise shot just 36% from the floor. Lemelin finished with a team-high 16 points.

Taryn Shelley posted a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Yellowjackets.

