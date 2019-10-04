BILLINGS — Calley Heilborn had 14 kills and 17 digs as No. 2 ranked Western Washington downed Montana State Billings 12-25, 25-21, 25-20, 28-26 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball on Friday at Alterowitz Gym.
With the win, Western Washington improved to 14-0, 6-0. MSUB dropped to 4-10, 2-3.
Maddi Vigil had 14 kills for the Yellowjackets. Bayli Monck added 12 kills and Skylar Reed 11. Monck also had 19 digs.
