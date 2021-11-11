CALDWELL, Idaho — Northwest Nazarene University used two second-half goals Thursday night to beat Montana State Billings 2-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer.
The Nighhawks' Lukas Juodkunaitis scored in the 52nd minute and teammate Daniel Brendel tallied in the 66th minute.
NNU got off 15 shots to just four for MSUB.
With the loss, the Yellowjackets dropped to 4-8-3 overall and 2-5-2 in conference. The Nighthawks improved to 7-8-0 and 4-5-0.
