BILLINGS — Northwest Nazarene women's soccer took care of business as it handled Montana State Billings by a 3-1 scoreline Thursday.
The Nighthawks (11-2-4 overall, 9-1-3 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) picked up a critical win in their hunt for a GNAC regular-season title, of which they're in competition for with current league leaders Western Washington in the final week before postseason play.
Meanwhile for MSUB (2-12-4, 2-9-2), its woes on the season continued with another defeat as the Yellowjackets have now only won one match since Sept. 22.
Northwest forward Madison Grande opened up the scoring through a penalty goal in the 33rd minute, while teammate Carolyn Moravec doubled the lead in the 65th minute through a goal of her own.
The Jackets briefly found new life less than a minute later, however, as freshman defender Lauren Becraft scored her first collegiate goal to halve the deficit. But with time running out, Grande put the game to bed by scoring her second goal in the 80th minute to secure full points for the Nighthawks.
MSUB closes its regular season with its senior day against Central Washington, with kickoff scheduled for noon Saturday at Yellowjacket Field. The Jackets won over the Wildcats once already this season, having beaten CWU 2-0 on Sept. 17 in Ellensburg, Washington.
