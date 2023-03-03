BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Aaron Murphy scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead No. 6 Northwest Nazarene past No. 2 Montana State Billings 54-38 in the semifinals of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament at Carver Gym on Friday.
It was the Nighthawks' (14-14) first win against the Yellowjackets (20-9) in three tries this season. MSUB had prevailed 54-48 on Dec. 31 at Alterowitz Gymnasium and 60-58 in Nampa, Idaho, on Jan. 26.
The Nighthawks scored 36 points in the paint against the Yellowajckets. MSUB only tallied 16 points in the paint.
Bilal Shabazz led MSUB with a double-double, netting 10 points and hauling down 12 boards. Senior guard Carrington Wiggins led MSUB in scoring with 13 points.
For the game, MSUB only shot 28.6% from the field (12 of 42), including a 1-of-16 performance from beyond the 3-point arc. By comparison, Northwest Nazarene made 24 of 56 field goals for a shooting percentage of 42.9%. The Nighthawks were 4 of 14 from beyond 3-point range.
MSUB did make 13 of 15 free throws, while Northwest Nazarene was 2 of 3 from the charity stripe.
Leading 26-19 at intermission, Northwest Nazarene scored the first five points of the second half to extend the lead to 31-19 just a minute in. The Nighthawks extended the run to 9-1 over the first three minutes of the second half, culminating on Tru Allen's basket for a 15-point advantage, 35-20.
Northwest Nazarene will play No. 1 Saint Martin's (24-5) in the GNAC title game on Saturday at 6 p.m. Saint Martin's beat No. 4 Central Washington, 72-64, in the other semifinal contest Friday. The winner of the championship game will receive the GNAC's automatic berth to the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship.
MSUB will find out if it advances to the West Regional during a selection show on Sunday evening.
