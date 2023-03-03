BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Aaron Murphy scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead No. 6 Northwest Nazarene past No. 2 Montana State Billings 54-38 in the semifinals of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament at Carver Gym on Friday.

It was the Nighthawks' (14-14) first win against the Yellowjackets (20-9) in three tries this season. MSUB had prevailed 54-48 on Dec. 31 at Alterowitz Gymnasium and 60-58 in Nampa, Idaho, on Jan. 26.

