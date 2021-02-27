BILLINGS — A big fourth quarter was key as Northwest Nazarene rallied past Montana State Billings 78-74 in women's basketball Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
NNU (6-6) outscored the Jackets 31-20 in the final stanza.
With 36 seconds on the clock and the score tied at 71-71, McKenna Emerson produced a steal and a fast-break layup as she simultaneously gave her team the lead and thwarted the Yellowjackets’ chances of running a play to go ahead late.
Erin Jenkins led NNU with 19 points and Jordan Pinson added 17. Nyalam Thabach had 14 points and nine rebounds.
MSUB's Cariann Kunkel drained a 3-pointer from the wing to tie the score at 74-74 with 19 seconds left, and after a pair of foul shots by Pinson the Yellowjackets had one final chance for a shot. Skylar Patton let a 3 fly from the wing, but the would-be game-winning shot came up just short.
Taryn Shelley scored a game-high 21 points, making 7 of 13 field goals, while also grabbing five rebounds and adding three blocked shots for the Yellowjackets (4-2). Kunkel finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Addison Gardner (11 points) and Shayla Montague (10 points) each also reached double figures in scoring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.