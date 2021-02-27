BILLINGS — A big fourth quarter was key as Northwest Nazarene rallied past Montana State Billings 78-74 in women's basketball Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. 

NNU (6-6) outscored the Jackets 31-20 in the final stanza. 

With 36 seconds on the clock and the score tied at 71-71, McKenna Emerson produced a steal and a fast-break layup as she simultaneously gave her team the lead and thwarted the Yellowjackets’ chances of running a play to go ahead late.

Erin Jenkins led NNU with 19 points and Jordan Pinson added 17. Nyalam Thabach had 14 points and nine rebounds. 

MSUB's Cariann Kunkel drained a 3-pointer from the wing to tie the score at 74-74 with 19 seconds left, and after a pair of foul shots by Pinson the Yellowjackets had one final chance for a shot. Skylar Patton let a 3 fly from the wing, but the would-be game-winning shot came up just short.

Taryn Shelley scored a game-high 21 points, making 7 of 13 field goals, while also grabbing five rebounds and adding three blocked shots for the Yellowjackets (4-2). Kunkel finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Addison Gardner (11 points) and Shayla Montague (10 points) each also reached double figures in scoring. 

