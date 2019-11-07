BILLINGS — Brooke Foster came up with a double-double of 14 kills and 16 digs as visiting Northwest Nazarene University swept Montana State Billings 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 Thursday night in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.
The Yellowjackets (7-18, 4-11) received a team-high 11 kills from Maddi Vigil. Bayli Monck had a team-leading 15 digs and Hannah Hashbarger produced 31 assists.
Besides the exploits of Foster, the Nighthawks (11-12, 7-9) also received 12 kills from Abbey Blum and 10 from Natalie Sullivan.
NNU's Kayla Sale came up with 20 digs.
MSUB will play Central Washington at home on Saturday at 1 p.m.
