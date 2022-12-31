BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team's go-ahead buzzer-beater attempt fell short, sinking it in an 80-79 defeat to Northwest Nazarene at Alterowitz Gymnasium to give the Yellowjackets a third straight loss.
A layup with five seconds remaining from the Nighthawks' (7-5 overall, 3-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) Jordan Pinson gave the visitors a lead after MSUB (11-4, 2-2) forward Dyauni Boyce knocked down two free throws with 13 seconds to play to make it 79-78.
Jacket guard Aspen Giese (who led all scorers with 18 points) had a 3-point attempt at the buzzer go offline that would've given MSUB the win.
The high-scoring affair had 17 lead changes and had a combined 16 3-pointers. The Jackets have now lost both of their post-Christmas matchups thus far, having additionally been defeated by Central Washington 70-44 on Thursday.
Senior forward and Hamilton grad Cariann Kunkel had 16 points for MSUB, while senior forward Taryn Shelley — a former All-GNAC player who returned to play against CWU for the first time this year from a preseason injury — had 12 points in 14 minutes.
The Jackets return to play next week at Saint Martin's, with tipoff against the Saints scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Lacey, Washington.
